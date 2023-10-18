The Land
Harvest activity increase sees grain prices drop

By Darcy Ingram, Awb Cargill
Updated October 18 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 1:00pm
Expectations are for prospects to significantly improve as harvest moves south, with crops in the southern parts of WA, SA, Victoria and southern NSW benefitting from far better moisture availability throughout the year. Picture via Shuttestock
Harvest has now kicked off in most of the country's northern cropping regions, and as header activity rapidly moves south, it won't be long before we're well and truly underway across all zones.

