Not again.
Is exactly how primary producers in the Upper Macleay, west of Kempsey, are feeling about the threatening bushfire that is burning in the Willi Willi National Park and Boonanghi Nature Reserve.
The bushfire that is yet to be contained has already burned more than 10,960 hectares including farmland and has already claimed the life of a man.
Now producers and residents are just watching and waiting as volatile winds continue to hamper firefighting efforts.
It has been nearly four years to the month since those same producers faced a similar fire that threatened their lives, property and livestock, with one resident yesterday posting on social media that their "world is on fire again".
The catastrophic bushfire of 2019 that is still fresh in people's minds was followed by three years of major flooding in the region, and more recently, drought.
"People are feeling frustrated, they are sick of trying to piece it all back together and start from scratch to keep moving forward," Macleay Valley beef producer Aimee Nixon said, who owns property at Warbro west of Kempsey.
"It's just taking that initial step to stop and fix everything again and keep our head above it."
Mrs Nixon got a phone call about 2pm yesterday that the fire was heading over the range towards her property.
"I just happen to mention to someone at school that it had a 2019 feel about it and was kind of anticipating the call from mum," she said.
Like their neighbours and other landholders, the Nixons cut fences to shift cattle, set up water trucks and did everything they could to protect their property.
"We moved cattle onto the road to keep out the fire and tried to stop the fire from jumping the road onto our other place," Mrs Nixon said.
"Dad has the place next door (405ha) that was completely burnt out.
"We were there quite late as the fire came back around from the other direction, which could have potentially wiped out the rest of us."
Of the Nixon's 283ha property about 81ha was burned.
They have 200 cows and calves of her father's, David Thurgood, along with 30 head of their own sitting in a holding paddock.
"Now we just wait and see what happens today with the wind - and we pray for rain," she said.
But she said once the fire threat was over they would be back to the beginning again fixing fences and feeding cattle.
"The resources that go into that to sustain especially with the way cattle prices are, it's not like you can turn off cows here and everything will be okay, they are kind of worthless at the moment in some respects," she said.
"We will try and hang onto them and look after them and hope in the next few weeks we get a good shower of rain - and then we will laughing, but if it doesn't rain that won't be good."
Laurie Argue from Kempsey Stock and Land said there had been major pasture loss as well as drought fodder that had been burned in this latest event.
"It's a bit of deja vu of 2019, the winds last night were a repeat of itself," Mr Argue said.
"And it's far from over, as the fire is still rolling and the winds are ever-changing."
NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson Angela Burford said there were still about 70 bush and grass fires burning across the state, with the majority still yet to be contained.
"The goods news is we have more favourable conditions and the fires are likely to settle for the remainder of the week," Ms Burford said.
"But we are looking ahead to the weekend where we will see a return to hot dry windy conditions."
She said there would be a lot of work done today and the rest of the week to try and contain as many of the fires before conditions became more challenging on the weekend.
While she said they were not expecting to see as "catastrophic conditions or devastating impacts like we saw four years ago", it was a stark reminder for people to be prepared.
"We have spent the last few years learning from 2019/20 implementing new strategies and mitigating risk where we can albeit in very challenging years of flooding," she said.
"But we are very much as prepared as we can be as an organisation along with our sister organisations for what could potentially be a bad fire season."
Since July 1 (not including the impacts of yesterday) there have been eight homes destroyed, 32 outbuilding destroyed, seven homes damaged and nine outbuilding damaged due to bushfires across the state.
Kempsey Regional Saleyards are open as a stock refuge and an evacuation centre for residents has been established at the Kempsey Showground.
