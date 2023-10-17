It was back-to-back wins for border-bred chestnut Front Page in The Kosciuszko, with jockey Tyler Schiller saluting the crowd pre-post, knowing he had the $2 million country pinnacle in his grasp, a feature on the massive $31.5 million program at Randwick on Saturday.
Reserved for bush-trained gallopers, the hotly contested The Kosciuszko draws hundreds of country participants to Sydney.
Front Page was bred and is raced in partnership by the Duryea family of Corowa, with Paul Duryea at the helm.
While his Dad, Geoff, prepared Front Page for last year's big win, this year's triumph is accounted to Goulburn conditioner Matt Dale, who took over the seven-year-old's preparation in July following Geoff Duryea's training retirement.
By the recently deceased Magnus, Front Page defeated the Luke Pepper, Scone, trained favourite Opal Ridge (by Rubick) with David McColm, Murwillumbah, prepared Far Too Easy (All Too Hard) in third place.
Randwick racecourse "erupted" with enthusiasm from the huge crowd, particularly around the $20 million The Everest, with the Joe Pride favourite Think About It winning and extending his winning sequence to nine successive victories.
Not only did it give the Warwick Farm conditioner his first win in the sprint spectacular, but Pride also prepared the third-placed Private Eye (Al Maher), with I Wish I Win (Savabeel) in second.
Think About It's win has pushed his Coolmore Stud-based sire So You Think to the top of the Australian Sires table for earnings this season.
He may have missed a slot in The Kosciuszko, however, consistent galloper Just In Reach kept his excellent record going when winning his sixth race from his last seven starts in the Tamworth Property and Co Country Music Cup Next January Handicap at Tamworth on Friday.
In fact, Just In Reach made it a winning double for an excited group of owners who had earlier combined to win with Just In Reach's year younger half-brother, Eighty Eight Stars.
Tamworth conditioner Sue Grills also celebrated as the trainer of both horses, with owner/breeders Ian and Kim McArthur, Andrew and Liz Higham, Michael and Penny Crawford, and Steve and Jodi Peake, all from Gunnedah, as well as David and Rebecca Simpson from Bathurst, Keith and Gillian Miles from Scone, and David and Kelly Swain from Bendemeer.
"He (Just In Reach) has had a bit of a checked past; he went through a barbed-wire fence as a yearling, and we had to dress and bandage the wound for almost 12 months, but that has come good," Mr McArthur said.
Both horses have earned good prizemoney.
The six-year-old Just In Reach (by Tasmanian-based Outreach) a winner of $146,000 (which included an ATC TAB Highway Handicap at Randwick), and Eighty Eight Stars (by Victorian-based Stratum Star) almost $42,000 from his seven starts.
While retired earlier this year, Lobola - owned by Godolphin Australia - has left a legacy of winners during her stellar broodmare career.
Recently, I noticed that Lobola was represented with her ninth winner when Razors (by Exceed And Excel Queensland stallion Sidestep) won his second race at Kembla Grange.
Razors followed up with a good second in the $500,000 Tapp-Craig 1400 metres for three-year-olds at Rosehill.
Razors is the 10th runner produced from Lobola, an unplaced daughter of long-ago and successful Widden Stud shuttle horse, Anabaa (by Northern Dancer's Danzig).
While not a winner herself, Lobola (which is named after a South African custom by which a bridegroom's family makes a payment traditionally in cattle or cash) did produce two stakes winners, Rusambo (by Elusive Quality) and Handfast (Street Cry), and other winners Engagement (Street Cry), Wedding (Commands), Chipanda and Jahez (Sepoy), Special Snap (Shooting To Win), $560,000 earner Brigantine (Astern), and now Razors.
Her last (and 11th) foal is a yet-to-race two-year-old named Caesar Cipher (which is a simple method of encoding messages), and is by Lonhro's promising young sire Encryption, which stands at the McAlpine family's Eureka Stud, at Cambooya in south-east Queensland.
