Goulburn trained Front Page wins 2023 The Kosciuszko

By Virginia Harvey
October 17 2023 - 3:00pm
It was back-to-back wins for border-bred chestnut Front Page in The Kosciuszko, with jockey Tyler Schiller saluting the crowd pre-post, knowing he had the $2 million country pinnacle in his grasp, a feature on the massive $31.5 million program at Randwick on Saturday.

Local News

