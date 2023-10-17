The Land
Home/News

Greenland Merino and Poll Merino 2023 sale average, clearance rate, top price

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
October 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Woodham, Andrew Harvey, Greg Alcock, Kevin Harvey, Sam Platts and Ben Litchfield, with the top-priced ram at Greenland, Bungarby.
Tim Woodham, Andrew Harvey, Greg Alcock, Kevin Harvey, Sam Platts and Ben Litchfield, with the top-priced ram at Greenland, Bungarby.

Sourcing Merino genetics from the one stud for over 30 years must say volumes for the breeding integrity and paddock performance of that stud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.