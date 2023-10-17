Sourcing Merino genetics from the one stud for over 30 years must say volumes for the breeding integrity and paddock performance of that stud.
And when Andrew Harvey and his father Kevin, from Strathdownie, in southwest Victoria, returned to the Greenland annual unhoused ram sale at Bungarby, near Bombala, on Monday, October 16, they took home nine new sires including the top-priced ram.
These Poll Merino rams suit our high rainfall area.- Andrew Harvey, Strathdownie, Victoria
There was 81 Merino and Poll Merino rams penned by the Alcock family, John and Jenny, and Greg and Nikki.
The sale resulted in a top price of $3600 and an average price of $1512 for the 76 sold.
"These Poll Merino rams suit our high rainfall area," Andrew Harvey said when making comment on their continued commitment to the Greenland stud.
"We are growing superfine wool for the Italian market and the program at Greenland works very well for us.
"The soft handling, superfine fleeces on these rams with correct conformation are what we are looking for."
The top-priced ram's fleece measured 16.8 micron, 3.5 standard deviation, 20.7 co-efficient of variation, with a 99.7 per cent comfort factor.
His Australian Sheep Breeding Values indicated 2.79 yearling clean fleece weight, -1.9 yearling fibre diameter and +1.17 yearling weight, while he recorded 125.73 Fibre Production Plus, 122.97 Merino Production Plus and 119.26 Dual Purpose Production Plus.
Including the top-priced ram and the second top-priced ram at $3000, the Harveys purchased nine rams for average price of $1933.
Volume buyer David Davidson, Yarran Ag, Young, selected 19 new sires to a top of $2400 and an average price of $1178.
Among his draft was a ram bought for $1000, whose proceeds will be donated to the restoration of the church in Maffra.
Other volume buyers included Weethalla Pastoral, Cooma, who selected a draft of nine rams to a top of $2400 and an average of $1574, Noel Donges, Young, who paid to $1800 twice in his selection of seven rams for an average of $1371 and Grant Nuthall, Bigga, near Cowra, who took home four rams to a top of $2000 and an average of $1500.
Cooma-based woolgrowers Carlora Pastoral, secured two rams at $1600 and $1800, while Peter Jamieson, Bobundara, near Cooma, paid $2600 for his pick of the offering.
Reflecting on the sale, Greenland's John Alcock was very pleased with support shown by repeat buyers.
"We are in a difficult situation with farming, but our clearance was terrific," he said.
"The sheep presented very well after a tough winter on the Monaro and I am happy with our sale."
Interfaced with AuctionsPlus, the sale was settled by Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, Goulburn, along with Nutrien Livestock, Cooma, with Nutrien auctioneer Tim Woodham taking the bids.
