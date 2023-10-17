Snow fell at Adina Merino stud, Peak View, during the offering of 40 Merino and Poll Merino rams when Ray, Margaret, James and Jules Barron, held their 23rd annual ram sale on Monday.
A top price of $4500 was paid twice, while the average price for 30 rams sold was $1618.
Lionel and Stephen Platts, Dungaree Pastoral Co, Bombala, have been buying rams in the top pens at Adina for more than 12 years, and returned to pay $4500 for each of their first selections.
They are doing the job for us for quite a few years now.- Lionel Platts, Dungaree Pastoral Co, Bombala
"They are doing the job for us for quite a few years now," Lionel Platts said.
"They are bred in similar climate to ours and we are very happy with our sheep."
Stephen Platts said their two rams will be joined to selected elite ewes from which they select replacement rams for their commercial flocks.
"They are very productive wool cutters, with fleeces which test well," he said.
"Our surplus sheep always sell well."
The fleece measurements of the ram pictured in the photograph above were 16.7 micron, 2.7 standard deviation, 16.5 co-efficient of variation and 99.5 per cent comfort factor.
The Platts brothers purchased a third ram at $1000 to average $3333 for their draft.
The next top-priced at $4250 was paid by Andy Hain, Arable Pty Ltd, Cooma.
He bought four rams all up to average $2625.
Other volume buyers included Khalassa Partners, Bombala, who added five rams to their sire battery to a top price of $2000 and an average of $1420, C, T and G Lindsay, Peak View, near Cooma, purchased two at $1800 and $2000, and WH, RJ and HT Boate, Jerangle, near Cooma, bought three rams to a top of $1500 and an average of $1250.
GG and PG Luton, Cooma, purchased seven rams for a top price of $1400 and an average of $1057.
Adina's James Barron thought the sale results were as good as his family could expect when seasonal conditions on the Monaro have been very tight.
"It was a good sale when you consider the dry winter here and the disappointing drop in sheep prices across the state," he said.
"At least the wool market is still good, and we are getting reasonable returns for our wool."
The sale was settled by Nutrien Cooma, with Elders Cooma, and Rick Power, Nutrien, took the bids.
