The Land
Home/News

Man dies when utes crash in Central West

Updated October 17 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen passenger dead and driver in hospital following ute crash
Teen passenger dead and driver in hospital following ute crash

A man has died and a second has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital following a crash between two utes east of Mudgee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.