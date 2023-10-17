Teen passenger dead and driver in hospital following ute crash

A man has died and a second has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital following a crash between two utes east of Mudgee.
About 4.20pm on Monday, October 16, emergency services were called to Lue Road at Mount Knowles, following reports of the two-vehicle crash.
On arrival, officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District found the two utes had crashed with one ending up in a nearby paddock and other ending up in a creek.
An 18-year-old man, who was a passenger in a Mitsubishi Triton, died at the scene.
The driver of the Triton, a 25-year-old man, was flown to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition.
The driver of a silver Ford Falcon ute, a 29-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Mudgee Hospital for mandatory testing. He was then taken to Mudgee Police Station but has been released pending further investigation.
A crime scene has been established, and investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.