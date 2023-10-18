The Land
'Thrilling' result for Barwon Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
October 18 2023 - 12:00pm
One of the four equal top-priced rams, Barwon 220971, purchased by Neale and Katrina Morris, Rickaveera Farming, Ardlethan, with Mark Yates, Barwon Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks, Yerong Creek, Hamish McGeoch, Nutrien Wagga Wagga, Neale, Katrina and Emma Morris, Rickaveera Farming, Ardlethan. Photo supplied.
Riverina buyers strongly supported the Yates family, Yerong Creek, Friday, October 13, in the Barwon Poll Dorset and White Suffolk sale.

