Hollow Mount ram sold to Tasmania

The Ken Wolf-owned Hollow Mount Merino and Poll Merino stud, Bigga held their 3rd annual sale on Thursday 12th of October when 45 rams were penned.
The sale saw the first introduction of Poll Merino sires.
Success in the many show rings in which the stud exhibits is being transferred to success in the paddock and thus during the sale.
The top price at $6750 was paid for a Poll Merino while $3500 was the top for the Merino rams.
The sale average price of $1910 was achieved for the 33 rams sold.
The top priced ram a Poll Merino was bought by Adrian Carpenter, manager of Connorville Station, Cressy, Tasmania.
The ram's fleece measured 18.3 micron with standard deviation of 3.2, co-efficient of variation of 17.6 and 99.6 pc comfort factor and spinning fineness of 17.4m.
The top priced Merino ram was bought by VM and EF Davey, Ariah Park.
The ram's fleece measured 18.3m, 2.9 SD, 15.6 CV and 99.9pc CF with a spinning fineness of 17.1.
Our clients are committed to breeding the best finewool they can and are being rewarded- David Zouch, Hollow Mount stud manager
Volume buyers Matt Buttle, Eugowra, who paid to $1500 for an average of $1100 for five rams: WN and FN Swan, Murrambateman, who bought six rams to $3250 and average of $2250 and A and W Ayad, Bigga who selected a draft of five rams to a top of $2000 and average price of $1300.
Stud manager David Zouch said it was a very successful day with many new and return buyers.
"Our clients are committed to breeding the best finewool they can and are being rewarded in the wool market," he said.
The Helmsman sale was settled by Elders, Goulburn with Nutrien Crookwell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.