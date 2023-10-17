The new Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC) board has spent little time building on a vision to grow Australia's cotton industry by $1 billion over the next five years.
Less than one week after being announced by the Agriculture Minister, Senator Murray Watt, the new CRDC board convened in Narrabri on Monday and Tuesday this week for briefings and inductions, getting straight to work on the ambitious targets of the new Clever Cotton plan.
Clever Cotton is a strategic plan that guides all CRDC's research, development and extension (RD&E) investments from 2023 to 2028.
CRDC Chairman Richard Haire said the new board is laser-focused on rising to the challenge set by Clever Cotton.
"Clever Cotton is our most ambitious strategic plan - calling on CRDC to turn a $125 million investment into a $1 billion return for the industry over the next five years. Capturing that $1 billion starts now, and our new board members have come with their sleeves rolled up, ready to get on with the job," Mr Haire said.
"The two-day induction in Narrabri allowed our new board, CRDC staff, growers and other industry stakeholders to work out how we can most effectively deliver the Clever Cotton plan by mapping out clear goals, investment approach and planned impact."
Mr Haire said the new board was a capable and experienced team with an excellent diversity of backgrounds, experiences, and expertise.
"It's exciting to welcome a passionate new team of directors to CRDC, and at the same time, great to have Central Queensland cotton grower Ross Burnett returning for a second term to provide some continuity," Mr Haire said.
"The new directors bring a unique blend of industry experience and non-cotton backgrounds across business, research, government and communications - diverse external perspectives that will foster broad and rich insights to complement the learnings and thinking of the experienced team at CRDC."
"To our outgoing board members, I express a big and sincere thank you for their dedication to advancing Australia's cotton industry. CRDC prides itself on listening to industry, and the outgoing board was no exception - responding with a strategic plan that prioritises what matters to growers: our paddocks, our planet and our people."
CRDC acting executive director Allan Williams said the new directors come onboard at an exciting time for cotton industry innovation.
"Australia's cotton industry has long been synonymous with innovation, but with the range of technologies available to us now, and more coming online every day, it's a really exciting time to be a part of CRDC - helping to shape the next generation of innovations that will see industry deliver on improved farming efficiencies and meet changing expectations around sustainability and supporting data," Mr Williams said.
"I look forward to working with the new board to bring Clever Cotton to life."
CRDC's board directors (for a three-year appointment until 30 September 2026) are:
The CRDC board appointments were announced with new appointments for the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and AgriFutures Australia.
