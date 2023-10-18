A curious weather event across the Monaro around midday on Monday saw flurries of snow descend across the high country, down to 800 metres.
During the Merino ram sale at Adina, Peak View, near Cooma, the snow settled around the sheltered areas causing ram buyers to seek protection from the driving wind.
Stud co-principal James Barron said it was not unusual for snow to fall across the family property during spring.
"It certainly made for an interesting time while we were having our ram sale," he said.
A BOM spokesperson said the rare mid-spring snow was due to a polar air mass that swept across south-east Australia behind a cold front.
Temperatures recorded included seven degrees at Cooma, one degree at Perisher, while BOM estimated around five degrees at Jindabyne and seven degrees at Berridale.
Compare those with the temperatures of 38 and 40 degrees which were recorded during the same time on the North Coast as bushfires raged and threatened houses and property.
