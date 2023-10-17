As sheep prices have plummeted and conditions continue to dry off, the nation's peak body that represents saleyards, has called for the scanning of sheep and goats in saleyards to be deferred.
The Australian Livestock Markets Association (ALMA) supports Western Australia's move to defer the scanning in saleyards to July 1 2025, urging other state's to follow suit to ensure uniformed implementation.
The Western Australian government was urged to delay the rollout of mandatory electronic identification (eID) tags, as sheep were now being sold for less than the value of a $2 tag.
After Western Australia's decision, ALMA is calling on the Queensland, New South Wales, South Australian and Tasmanian state governments to also recognise the significant pressures producers, livestock agents and saleyards are currently facing and defer eiD scanning in saleyards until July 1, 2025.
In NSW the timeline is staged with producers being required to have eIDs applied to sheep and farmed goats born from January 1, 2025 onwards when they leave any property.
ALMA president Ken Rogers says Western Australian Food and Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis had recognised the current pressures the industry was facing.
"Minister Jarvis has listened to the sheep industry and responded in a practical and sympathetic manner. We now urge all the other states to follow this lead and show an understanding of the current issues facing the saleyard and broader sheep and goat industry," Mr Rogers said.
Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA (PGA) livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore said it was "madness" to impose another cost on sheep enterprises, particularly when many would already be operating at a loss.
He said while PGA did not support mandatory eIDs, it participated in "good faith" with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.