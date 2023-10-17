Return buyers made their way to Greg and Christine Healey's Mt Bathurst Poll Dorset ram sale, intent on filling orders suited to their farming operations at the on-property sale at Black Springs last Thursday.
Overall, 22 of 50 rams were sold under the hammer to a top of $1600 and an average of $1000.
The top-priced ram sold for $1600, and was purchased by repeat buyer FH and MM Blackwell, Rylestone, as part of a draft of three which averaged $1433.
The ram was a June 2022-drop son of Hillden 330-17.
He weighed 107.5 kilograms and scanned an eye muscle area of 43.29 square centimetres and an eye muscle depth of 52 millimetres.
The repeat volume buyers on the day were Julian and Lucy Roche, Adelong, who purchased 10 rams for a top of $1200 and an average of $940.
The mixed grazing operation runs a flock of just over 6500 self-replacing Primeline ewes and sells lambs into the domestic Coles market at Gundagai.
"We use the rams over ewe lambs in the terminal flock," Mr Roche said.
"We have been buying from Mt Bathurst for the last three seasons.
"I look for an early maturing ram with high-fat content and plenty of shape."
The rams sold to repeat clients from Rylestone, Trunkey Creek, Taralga and Adelong, plus two new buyers were in attendance.
Mr Healey said the results were in line with markets and the season.
"Buyers were able to fill their orders at very affordable prices," Mr Healey said.
He said the stud also had a selection of flock rams for sale. The sale was conducted by Bowyer and Livermore, Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.