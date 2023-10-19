The Land
Government investment in NRLX more than $20m as facility waits for new lease-holder

JB
By Jamie Brown
October 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Government investment in the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange has reached more than $20m since 2016, while local agents continue to boycott the facility. File photo.
A $5.75 million upgrade to Casino saleyards' effluent management system will bring total government investment - federal, state and local - in the regional selling facility to more than $20m.

