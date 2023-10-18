Young aggies from across the Central West hit the track and dressed to impress at the Central West Young Aggies Race Day, in Orange, on Saturday.
The event, held by a newly formed committee, aimed to bring together young people from across the region for a day of racing, networking and community building.
Central West Young Aggies committee member Elizabeth Argue said the meet was a success.
"We hope this is the first of many successful events that bring together people from all backgrounds with a love for agriculture and developing themselves personally and professionally," she said.
With future plans of holding local meet and greets as well as a ball, the group encourages young ag enthusiasts, farmers, professionals in agribusiness, rural advocates and people with a love for the land to get involved.
To learn more about Central West Young Aggies or to purchase a membership, visit @centralwestyoungaggies on Instagram or Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.