The Land
Forbes goat export operation is just coming good

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
October 21 2023 - 6:00pm
Mugambi's Paul Ormsby, Forbes, pictured with Bell, said the future looks positive. Picture by Denis Howard
Mugambi's Paul Ormsby, Forbes, pictured with Bell, said the future looks positive. Picture by Denis Howard

A large part of Paul Ormsby's Mugambi Boer goat stud enterprise is export and that aspect has been the hardest hit for the Forbes operation but it is slowly getting back to where it was with some positivity in what the future holds.

