When is a good time to re-assess your situation? Any time will suit but right now there are outside pressures forcing a long, hard look at what makes a farm viable.
A producers' forum rolled out across the state this month explored the much touted word Resilience in a way that made people consider risk mitigation in a changeable world.
Wrapping up their tour at Maitland on Thursday, following visits to Casino, Gunnedah, Dubbo, Orange, Griffith and Braidwood, the Future Ready workshop, hosted by NSW Farmers - with funding through the NSW DroughtHub and the federal Future Drought Fund - is part of a range of government-funded services to help farmers prepare for an uncertain path forward.
This coincides with producers' growing concerns about market prices and lack of rainfall. The motto of this workshop is: "What does being ready look like for you".
During this current climate cycle state government is pushing a message of self-help, with support - but not cash. However, all of farm advice remains freely available through Local Land Services.
Workshop moderator Peter Piggott interviewed the audience, searching for the "answer in the room" to the conundrum of profitability in the wake of environmental challenges.
There was much over-lapping discussion about commodity pricing versus over-regulation, workload and lack of labour. Water availability is increasingly limited while demands to comply with climate tax appeared to be growing. Farm succession and concerns over land values were also mentioned.
Mr Piggott spoke about breaking the over-used word Resilience into its three constituents: Persist, Adapt and Transform.
The notion of persisting is a proud one and comes with the idea that "things will return to normal".
Adaption assumes that "change will endure" while transformation results from individuals realising that "what you are doing is no longer fit for purpose".
Participants were able to briefly discuss some of those concerns - including how time-poor farmers spent too much time working in business, not on their business.
Mr Piggott summed up the evening by saying that future ready farmers should consider diversification.
"Be pro-active. Plan a different approach," he urged.
"Re-assess your situation, be prepared to ask for help and share your experiences."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.