Maximus barley wins Duri Ag Bureau comp

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated October 20 2023 - 11:32am, first published 5:00am
A crop of Maximus CL barley scoring 158.5 points was the clear winner of the Duri Ag Bureau's annual barley competition with an estimated yield of 4.1 tonnes a hectare.

