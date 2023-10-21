Quality tablelands grazing country asking $2.25 million

Picturesque 905 hectare (2236 acre) Northern Tablelands grazing property Windy Hill is on the market for $2.25 million.
Currently run as fine wool and cattle breeding enterprise by vendor Garry Olrich, the asking price of Windy Hill is equal to about $2486/ha ($1006/acre).
The well known property is situated on the south western edge of the renowned Walcha district and ranges in elevation from 683 metres above mean sea level along the creek lines to 1090m along the northern boundary.
The undulating to steep grazing country has predominantly light basalt soils has an arable plateau and runs down to creek flats and valley floors.
Pastures include neative species as well as fescues and rye with fertiliser used.
Water is supplied from a 3km of dual frontage to Cauborn Creek and 20 dams located at different heights across the property to encourage the even grazing of pastures.
The BOM recorded average annual rainfall at nearby Woolbrook is 779mm (30.6 inches).
All of the dams have been either cleaned or newly built in the past 15 years.
There is also 50,000 litres of rainwater catchment.
Structural improvements include a two stand shearing shed, 1200 head capacity sheep yards, 60 head capacity cattle yards, as well as both outpost sheep and cattle yards.
The three bedroom cottage built in 1941 was renovated in 2015. The cottage features high ceilings and an enclosed north-facing veranda.
Contact George Barton, 0473 613 332, or Michael Corcoran, 0417 657 589, LAWD.
