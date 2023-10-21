Grainshaker Australian Vodka has been awarded Vodka Producer of the Year at the International Wine and Spirits Competition held in London this week.
This marks only the second time in Australian spirits history that an Australian brand has been awarded this honour, after Four Pillars Gin.
Proudly hand made in Australia, the distillery sources all its ingredients from Victoria and NSW and employs a team of 80 in the north of Melbourne.
The Melbourne-based distillery, which launched in 2020, outperformed more than 200 producers including global giants Whiteclaw and Anora PLC to take home the top prize at the annual event that celebrates the best in spirits and alcohol production worldwide.
Awarded by nine of the world's best judges, Grainshaker was commended for its commitment to quality and innovation, and its smooth, flavourful vodka.
On behalf of the judges, David T. Smith said it was a stylish and versatile spirit.
"Light in body and gently warming, the palate shows great purity," Mr Smith said.
"Fresh citrus notes provide lift and balance amid the creamy mouthfeel.
"Very smooth offering showing good character on the finish."
Chief executive at the maker of Grainshaker Vodka, Top Shelf International, Trent Fraser said being awarded the Vodka Producer of Year at the International Wine and Spirits Competition is an acknowledgment of the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and catapults Grainshaker onto the world stage.
"This really is the gold medal for the global spirits industry, and we couldn't be prouder," Mr Fraser said.
"The win is a testament to our entire team's hard work, passion, and relentless pursuit of perfection.
"It's our mission to transcend Australian Spirits culture both here and abroad.
"We are embarking on this journey by creating pioneering and fearless brands.
"There is real momentum and as we look forward, there is much to be excited about.
"We want to be part of the cultural fabric and win our home market.
"We've got a loyal and strong customer base here in Australia, but this win will help us expand into international markets like Asia and the USA who will also appreciate our vodka, not to mention help put Australia on the map as a global spirits powerhouse."
