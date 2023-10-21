The Land
Grainshaker vodka wins top international award

October 21 2023 - 1:00pm
Proudly hand made in Australia, the Grainshaker distillery sources all its ingredients from Victoria and NSW and employs a team of 80 in the north of Melbourne. Picture supplied.
Grainshaker Australian Vodka has been awarded Vodka Producer of the Year at the International Wine and Spirits Competition held in London this week.

