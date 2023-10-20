The Land
Woman falls from grain silo at Niangala, near Tamworth

Updated October 20 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene on Thursday. File picture
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene on Thursday. File picture

A woman has been flown to hospital after falling from a grain silo in the NSW North West region.

