A woman has been flown to hospital after falling from a grain silo in the NSW North West region.
The fall from the grain silo occurred on the morning of Thursday, October 19, 2023.
Emergency services were called to Niangala, south east of Tamworth, at roughly 11.30am after a woman in her 50s had been injured after falling from a grain silo, a Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service spokesperson said in a statement.
There, NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care medical team treated the woman for lower limb injuries.
The woman was then flown by the rescue helicopter to John Hunter Hospital, in Newcastle, for further treatment.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.