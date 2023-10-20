New England MP Barnaby Joyce and fiancé Vikki Campion plan to tie the knot in November with an extensive guest list expected to attend their country wedding.
The couple confirmed their engagement almost two years ago after the birth of their two children.
Guests will assemble at the couple's Woolbrook property between Walcha and Tamworth in NSW on November 12 for a farm wedding.
The ceremony, set on the rolling hills of New England, is scheduled to begin at 11am with the party continuing afterwards.
Access to the celebrations is via 4-wheel-drive.
Mr Joyce, 56, and Ms Campion, 38, have two young sons, Sebastian and Thomas, who are expected to join their parents in celebrating the big day.
Affair scandal
The couple has been dogged by scandal after their extra-marital affair made national headlines in February 2018.
Ms Campion resigned her position in Mr Joyce's office and gave birth to their first child in April 2018.
Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull introduced the parliamentary 'bonk-ban' in reaction to what he deemed a "shocking error of judgement".
