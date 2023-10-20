The Land
Barnaby Joyce to marry partner in bush wedding

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
Updated October 20 2023 - 8:58pm, first published 2:38pm
Barnaby Joyce with partner Vikki Campion and their sons Thomas and Sebastian at Thomas' christening in Bendemeer NSW in April 2021. Picture supplied
New England MP Barnaby Joyce and fiancé Vikki Campion plan to tie the knot in November with an extensive guest list expected to attend their country wedding.

