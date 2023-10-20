On the strength of the performance of previous purchases, buyers returned to the Rene Stud flock ram sale held at the Condobolin Showgrounds this afternoon.
Despite offering White Suffolk, Poll Dorset and Charolais flock rams, the sale did not go as well as hoped but gives the stud "something to build on for next year".
The Autumn-drop 2022 rams were the pick of the lot, selling 15 of the 22 lots offered for 68 per cent clearance.
However, there was no interest in the spring-drop White Suffolks or any of the Poll Dorsets.
Rene did sell three of the 16 Charolais lots, all heading to Queensland with first-cross Merino producer Peter Scarf, Jandowae.
Volume buyer of the sale were Hugh Dobell and Mitch Bailey from MCC Chudleigh Dobell, Forbes, purchasing nine rams at $1000 each for R & T Green, Parkes, C Kilby, Trundle and Rob Hellyer, Trundle.
Mr Dobell said they had bought rams to go over Merino ewes from Rene before and their clients were pleased with the results.
"We bought White Suffolks from Rene last year and our clients wanted us to return again this year," he said.
"The timing suits their joining period and they have been happy with the quality of lambs produced.
"They have been very happy with how they performed, especially considering the season.
"Rene have provided rams that last in the west and are ready to go again this year."
Mr Dobell the rams had more going for them than just longevity.
"They good numbers as well," he said.
"They have low birth weight and good growth.
"It makes for easier lambing for the Merino ewes."
While a little disappointed in the sale result, Rene Stud's Scott Mitchell, Culcairn, said there were some positives to take away from it as well.
"We came here to provide good stock for local producers and I'm happy with what we had on offer," he said.
"The market played its part in how things went today. Last year I sold 50 rams in probably the worst floods this country has ever seen, but there was a strong lamb market.
"Today's result just shows that the lamb market really drives the sale market.
"But it was great to have repeat buyers back again which reflects how happy they are with what we are producing.
"We will learn from a couple of things today and be back next year."
The auction was held by Kevin Miller Witty Lennon with Brendon White and Luke Witty auctioneers. It was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
