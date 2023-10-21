Greendale Merino ram top at $5250 to repeat buyer

Seventy nine Merino and Poll Merino rams were penned by Alan McGufficke, and his family, for their annual Greendale Merinos on property ram sale at Cooma.
The Greendale genetics have been benchmarked to the Merino industry for over 35 years.
Mr McGufficke noted in the catalogue that all of their ewes are measured and tested for all wool traits, fleece weights and body weights, and only the top ten percent of the maiden ewes join the selected nucleus flock each year.
"Our main focus are the most profitable and heritable traits of fleece weight and micron," he said.
"On dollars per hectare return for our clients."
The top price for the sale was $5250 while 75 rams sold for $2084 average price.
The top priced ram, Lot 9 and tagged 220426 was purchased by Shaun Beasley, Lindenow South, Victoria.
Mr Beasley has been buying from Greendale for many years and said the sheep have proved their productivity on his farm.
"I am committed to breeding profitable wool cutters and I am very satisfied with these sheep," he said.
"This ram has a long stapled soft handling sheep with good shape."
Born and raised as a twin, the ram's fleece measured 15.6 micron, 2.6 standard deviation, 16.8 co-efficient of variation and 99.9 per cent comfort factor.
His Australian Sheep Breeding Values were +3.6 yearling weight, +30.4 yearling clean fleece weight, top 5pc, +32.5 adult clean fleece weight, -2.9 yearling fibre diameter, while his Fibre Production Plus index was 175 and his Merino Production Plus index was 184.
Mr Beasley bought three rams to average $3583.
Volume buyers included Meurer Pastoral Co, Bowna, who selected 12 rams to a top price of $2500 and average of 41792, while O and J Cay, Bungarby, took seven rams home to a top price of $3000 and average of $1607, and L Inskip, Cooma, purchased two rams at $2750 and $2250.
Mr McGufficke was very pleased with the sale result noting repeat buyers and four new clients.
Activity from AuctionsPlus led to 16 rams being bought to a top price of $3250 and average of $2094.
Elders Cooma settled the sale and Paul Jameson, Elders Dubbo, was the auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.