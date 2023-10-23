Large eye muscle area rams were on top of buyers agendas at Ashcharmoo Poll Dorset sale, October 21, at Marulan, with the Cooper family reaching a top of $1200.
The family achieved a near full clearance with 25 of the 28 rams offered being sold, with an overall average of $915.
The top-priced ram was Ashcarmoo 22-0019, purchased by SC and AM Keith, Taralga, for $1200.
The April drop ram weighed 133 kilograms, recording a fat depth of 10 millimetres, along with a eye muscle depth of 44.89 mm.
Purchaser Stuart Keith said he wanted to support the local stud and that the Cooper family put a lot of effort into their rams, while also being good value for his first-cross ewe operation, with the aim to meet the sucker market.
"Get them (the lambs) off as quick as we can, by about five and a half months if we can by Christmas, that's the ultimate goal," Mr Keith said.
The Keith's also purchased an additional five rams.
The volume buyer for the sale was John Fisher, Currawang, near Goulburn, who purchased eight rams to average $887.
Mr Fisher said he purchased privately from the stud last year and he had been happy with the progeny throughout his operation.
He aimed to turn off second cross suckers from his flock of 2000 first-cross ewes.
"As far as the stud, I find the rams have good depth of body and a bit of length about them, and they do a good job with our first-cross ewes," Mr Fisher said.
Ashcharmoo Poll Dorsets stud principal, Narlisa Cooper, said given the current market, the family was very happy with the sale, only being established for six years and having clients returning for the second or third time to purchase rams.
"The results were better then what we were expecting," Mrs Cooper said.
"Everyone who came had bought previously, with all registered buyers purchasing rams to take home."
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions Goulburn with Matt Joseph as auctioneer.
The sale was also interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.