The Land
Home/News

Picturesque North East pub and farm stay Hotel Granya listed for sale

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
October 23 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

An almost century-old North East pub turned farm stay is on the market for just under $1 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.