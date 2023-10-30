Volume buyers were out in force on October 22, at the Fosterfield Merino ram sale, The Rocks, Bathurst, reaching a top of $1400.
The top-priced ram was purchased by long-time supporters of the Fosterfield program, Geoff and Francis McSpedden, the Lagoon, near Bathurst, for $1400.
The Roseville Park sired ram, recorded a fleece diameter of 15.6 micron, along with 2.3 standard deviation, 14.7 coefficient variant, and 99.9 per cent clean fleece.
The family also purchased another five rams to average $1250.
A heartfelt moment within the sale was when a charity ram was offered in memory of Fosterfield's stud principal, Scott Seamans father-in-law, who died from prostate cancer.
The horned ram was purchased by Nutrien Bathurst for $1200, which was then re-offered with the proceeds being donated to the Australian Prostate Centre and was purchased by a new client for the stud, Luke Carrol, Merrycroft, Golspie for $1000.
Mr Carrol also purchased an additional five rams with an average of $900.
Nutrien Bathurst stock and station agent, Marcus Schembri, purchased the line of rams on behalf of Mr Carrol and said that the operation was chasing traditional wool type rams for the companies predominately Merino ewe program.
The company aims to combine the fine wool genetics with the frame of the Winyar Merino bloodlines within the program.
"We're chasing a long, bright, white staple, between 15.5 to 17 micron, with bold crimping," Mr Schembri said.
Fosterfeilds stud principal Scott Seaman said that although it was a tough sale, the stud had a good crowd, but a lack of buyers with the seasonal conditions having people concerned with the future holds.
Mr Seaman said Fosterfield prides itself on the production of uniform wool that stands up well to the impacts of weather.
"We focus on wool type and quality, It is nice and white with good staple and crimp definition. We've got the wool grease and the wool wax right for the tablelands and combined with body structure the wool fleece doesn't trap moisture.
"We're happy with our production. We keep the fibre measurements tight. We're not breeding to a micron, but rather to consistent wool type and good confirmation'.
The sale was conducted by Nutrient Ag Solutions at Bathurst with David Gardiner and Marcus Schembri taking the bids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.