The Land
Home/News

Fosterfeild Merino sale supported by volume buyers

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
October 30 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff McSpedden, the Lagoon, near Bathurst, with the top-priced ram and Fosterfields stud principal, Scott Saeman. The ram sold for $1400 for Geoff and Francis McSpedden. Photo supplied.
Geoff McSpedden, the Lagoon, near Bathurst, with the top-priced ram and Fosterfields stud principal, Scott Saeman. The ram sold for $1400 for Geoff and Francis McSpedden. Photo supplied.

Volume buyers were out in force on October 22, at the Fosterfield Merino ram sale, The Rocks, Bathurst, reaching a top of $1400.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.