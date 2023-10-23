The Land
Pooncarie locals optimistic with road upgrades and rising school enrolments

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
October 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Caitlin and Dan Powe took over the Pooncarie Telegraph Hotel in December 2021. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Caitlin and Dan Powe took over the Pooncarie Telegraph Hotel in December 2021. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

After coming up to two years of running Pooncarie's watering hole, The Pooncarie Telegraph Hotel, Dan and Caitlin Powe have heard plenty of tales and seen some great displays of friendship in the small town.

