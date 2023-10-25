He uses a high-powered, small calibre air rifle, and his best tally was about 500 pigeons at a meat processor in one night. The growth and adoption of thermal-powered scopes have been rapid, but Mr Saunders is analogue in his approach. He uses a HID (high-intensity discharge) spotlight clipped to his telescopic sight, which freezes the target in its tracks and doesn't have the impact that thermal sights endure in areas that have the pollution of nighttime security lighting.

