The Land
Breeding sheep for your environment

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
October 27 2023 - 6:00am
Jim Meckiff, Wagga Wagga-based sheep breeding consultant explaining the virtues of having sheep 'fit for purpose'.
Are your sheep 'fit for purpose'? was the question raised by Jim Meckiff, when he led the recent BredWell FedWell workshop at Collingullie.

Local News

