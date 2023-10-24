When Charlie and Mariah Barber said I do to each other, they not only did it in front of those they hold dearest but in a "special corner of the world".
Avondale, at Narromine, provided the stunning backdrop as the Barbers got married on September 30, 2023.
Charlie grew up on the property that has been in the family for four generations. It's a place where many a memory has been made and, undoubtedly, countless more will be made.
"Avondale was more than just a venue, it's part of our story," Mariah, who is originally from the Central Coast, said.
The machinery shed - which was generously offered by John Barber, Charlie's father - served as the reception venue for the big day while Susan Orchard-Barber, Charlie's mother, was the wedding planner.
Mariah said Susan "created our dream wedding, a significant achievement for hosting 120 guests".
Mariah and Charlie were beyond thankful to Susan and John for helping create and facilitate what they described as "the best day of our lives".
"Hosting our wedding on the family farm was truly special," Mariah said.
"It provided our friends from all over Australia with the opportunity to appreciate the beauty of the Central West.
"We had the freedom to party into the early hours, free from any noise or lockout restrictions and had our friends and family camp. It was a unique wedding experience in that way. A time we will never forget."
While the incredible property at Narromine is where the latest chapter of Charlie and Mariah's story took place, it all started at sea.
The pair first met while working for Paspaley Pearls in the Northern Territory. They first sailed together in May of 2018 and their relationship blossomed from there.
"We worked at sea for three years together, traveling the world during our time off, and working on the Barber family farm whenever we had the chance," Mariah said.
"Charlie joined the Navy afterward, and we have spent much of the last two years apart. Soon, we will have the opportunity to live together again for a short while and enjoy married life."
Charlie being a part of the Navy also created a special moment for the married couple at the wedding when officers from the Royal Australian Navy formed a guard of honour to symbolise taking Mariah under their protection as she marries into their family.
Keiley Noble served as the marriage celebrant while the makeup was done by Georgie Barber, Kiss + Makeup Dubbo, and the hair stylist was Charnie from Hair Tales Collaborative Dubbo.
The photographer was Caitlin Stubberfield, the florist was Alexandra Orchard-Gibb while Danielle from Modern Foodie, Narromine, catered the wedding.
Rustic Event Hire provided event items, Charlie Thorpe played live music, Tom Garment was the DJ and The Bar Dubbo provided the bar.
