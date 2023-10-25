The Land
Drought support project Decide and Thrive to understand producer decisions

October 25 2023 - 11:00am
Insights from Queensland Grazier Will Wilson, of Calliope, have been incorporated into a new research project called Decide and Thrive, which aims to assist producers to make informed decisions about selection and culling during drought. Picture supplied by T Leaf Creative
Central Queensland grazier Will Wilson is strategic when it comes to drought decision making - but it is not an approach that comes naturally to the fourth-generation beef producer.

