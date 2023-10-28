Festival organisers could not be more excited to celebrate a decade of Tunes on the Turf at Dunedoo from November 10-11.
Dunedoo Sports Club will welcome a line-up of top musicians, including Mudgee's Bec White, Merrygoen's River Boys, Newcastle's The Hangovers, Perth's Scarlett's Way, Cobar's Ballz N All and Australian hard rock band The Choirboys, which is the biggest name to perform at Tunes on the Turf in its 10-year history.
Friday night will see free entertainment on The Fowl House stage, which will include performances from Jess Holland, Brett Graham, and Jared Scott.
Festival coordinator and Dunedoo Sports Club director Rob Whackett said the festival was not a financial overnight success, but taking "baby steps" had enabled the festival to grow each year.
"I worked in the music industry for a long time, running my own little businesses in Dubbo," he said.
"The Sports Club was struggling to get entertainment and was in the red.
"I'm from Dunedoo originally, so I decided to move home, became a sports club director and kick this festival into gear.
"It has gone from strength to strength. We have taken baby steps along the way because we had no money to put the festival on, and since then, we've got the club in the black.
"We're not the wealthiest club in Australia by any means, but we're kicking along."
Tunes on the Turf's success has helped install new air conditioning, replace old bars, complete renovations to the club and build the Fowl House stage, which Mr Whackett describes as the "centrepiece of the club".
He said it was a team effort when it came to preparing for the festival.
"We have great club directors who understand what I am trying to achieve here," he said.
"And we have an excellent committee for Tunes On The Turf.
"In the days leading up to the event, we will have people coming out of the community everywhere wanting to lend a hand to put the show together.
"After 10 years, we have a good template for what we do, and it comes together fairly quickly and runs fairly smoothly."
Ticket sales are going well, and Mr Whackett hopes to attract between 1500 and 1600 people to this year's festival.
"Being our 10th year, we are really pushing to make it a great event," he said.
"Last year saw 900 to 1000. If we can, I would like to exceed that well and truly this year.
"It would kick us into gear and put us in good shape for next year so we can get bigger artists and build again."
Tunes On The Turf relies heavily on community sponsorship and, like most events, suffered financial losses caused by cancellations during the pandemic.
Mr Whackett's advice to others trying to establish festivals and music events in rural and regional towns was to "get out and have a crack".
"It won't happen overnight because it takes quite a few years to gain the confidence of sponsors.
"It's hard, but keep working at it, and you can get it across the line and prove yourself."
Return visitors make their way each year to Tunes on the Turf, and the festival is popular with campers and caravaners.
"People keep coming back each year, saying we do a fantastic job," Mr Whackett said.
"I like to make everyone who comes to the club feel welcome as possible.
"It doesn't matter who you are or what you look like, I always make people feel welcome when they walk through the club doors - and that's a big thing in a small community.
"You have to give people something to take away and talk about when they leave.
"Dunedoo is a great little town. It's one of the friendliest towns in the Central West."
Sponsors to jump on board this year include Simmos Signs, Squadron Energy, Valley of the Winds, Moolarben Yancoal, Peabody Wilpinjong, Tilt renewables, RES Australia, light source Bp, Virgo Security, IB VGOT, Nutrien Harcourts, Monster Grill, Reaqua/ Lorentz, Swan Motel, Cairn Hill, and Dunedoo Post Office.
Tickets are on sale at 123tix.com.au
Free camping at the showground is available for Tunes on the Turf ticket holders.
Doors open at 1pm on November 12, with entertainment from 2pm to midnight.
