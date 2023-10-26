The Land
Sandhill Pine seeds are in the ground and ready to grow

October 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Members of the Down the Track youth group were on site to assist with the seeding. Photo: supplied
Landholders and Western Local Land Services reached and exciting milestone in the Sandhill Pine Woodland Restoration project earlier this month with native seed being direct seeded into the sandhills.

