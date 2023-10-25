The Land
Home/News

NFF's new president David Jochinke discusses all things ag

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Jochinke held various roles with the VFF for almost nine years before becoming a board member of the National Farmers Federation in 2013.
David Jochinke held various roles with the VFF for almost nine years before becoming a board member of the National Farmers Federation in 2013.

National Farmers' Federation (NFF) new president David Jochinke took over his family's farming operations in Murra Warra, north of Horsham in Victoria at just 18 years of age, and in his first full-time year working on the farm, a devastating frost meant they did not harvest a single grain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.