As soon as Jasmine Stewart heard the click of her camera, she knew she took the mustering photo she'd dreamed of for months.
It wasn't staged, it was authentic, real, just as she had imagined.
"We didn't try to get the picture, it just happened, and that is my favourite part," she said.
"The team didn't dress up or wash the horses to make sure everything was perfect, we'd just worked a ten hour day in the summer heat.
"It doesn't have a fake backdrop, it is a genuine photo that shows what life is like up here."
When it came to the photo, Jasmine said the process was seamless, like it was just meant to be.
"We had finished yarding up the last paddock of the year and I told the head stockman not to let the chopper fly away until I got the photo," she said.
"Funnily enough he forgot to tell the chopper and it flew away but we got it back and as soon as I clicked the photo I thought to myself, that is it, I've got it.
"The horses are so used to the chopper, it was perfect."
Each year the Flora Valley team gathers out the front of the station for a picture under the entrance, but Jasmine had something a little different in mind.
"We get a group photo every year but I wanted to do something different and not stand everyone in front of the camera and say smile," she said.
"I've certainly upped my game this year, maybe a little too much, I don't know how to top it next year...maybe we'll have to bring in the donkeys.
"We've been mustering 40,000 cattle on and off since March/April so it was a bitter sweet moment taking the photo after our last muster.
"We have one more walk for the year, and our Christmas party is less than a month away.
"The end is near, and it is both sad and exciting."
Jasmine posted the photo to her photography page on Facebook, @jaz.stewart.photography, and it has proved extremely popular.
"It has just gone gang-busters," she said.
"I posted the photo on a whim and it has gone crazy with over 60,000 views on Facebook.
"That excites me because it means more people will have an idea of what we do up here and how great life can be."
If you have a great mustering picture, The Land would love to share it! Email your picture to elka.devney@theland.com.au to be featured.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.