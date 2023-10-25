The Land
Home/News

Flora Valley's last muster captured through Jasmine Stewart's lens

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated October 25 2023 - 10:31pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Stewart captured her dream mustering picture of the Flora Valley team after their final muster earlier this month. Picture by Jaz Stewart Photography
Jasmine Stewart captured her dream mustering picture of the Flora Valley team after their final muster earlier this month. Picture by Jaz Stewart Photography

As soon as Jasmine Stewart heard the click of her camera, she knew she took the mustering photo she'd dreamed of for months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.