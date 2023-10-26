The Land
Adelina La Vita first female CEO for Royal National Capital Agricultural Society

October 26 2023 - 11:00am
The Royal National Capital Agricultural Society's new chief executive officer and first female in the role, Adelina La Vita. Picture supplied.
The Royal National Capital Agricultural Society (RNCAS), which runs the Royal Canberra Show, has appointed Adelina La Vita as chief executive officer.

