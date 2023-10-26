The Royal National Capital Agricultural Society (RNCAS), which runs the Royal Canberra Show, has appointed Adelina La Vita as chief executive officer.
She kicked off in the role on October 16 and has the honour of being the first female CEO in the history of the society, which recognises the 1927 Royal Canberra Show as its inaugural event, which was 96 years ago.
"We are confident that her extensive experience in events, marketing, and business will bring significant value to our organisation," said RNCAS chairman and president Rick Jones.
Ms La Vita brings more than 30 years of professional experience with a deep understanding of events, marketing in the Canberra community.
Her extensive background includes collaboration with local and federal governments, global brands, tourism, and not-for-profit organisations, both nationally and internationally.
"I am thrilled to join an organisation committed to showcasing the agricultural, pastoral, and horticultural pursuits of Canberra and the surrounding region," Ms La Vita said.
Her career has included executive-level positions in a number of notable organisations including the ACT Government, leading marketing and communications for Events ACT and successfully delivering Floriade, Enlighten, and The Balloon Spectacular.
Ms La Vita's expertise also extends to digital marketing, having served as the head of digital marketing for Visit Canberra and head of global e-marketing for adidas in Germany and the Netherlands.
In addition to showcasing the rich agricultural heritage of the Canberra region, the RNCAS portfolio of events also includes The Royal Canberra Show, The Canberra Region Wine Show, The National Wine Show and The Royal Canberra Poultry Show.
The outgoing CEO, Geoff Cannock, will provide guidance and support during the transition through the next six months in an advisory capacity to the board and the new CEO.
