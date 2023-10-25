The Land
Home/Agribusiness

All major international indices lose value

By Christopher Hindmarsh
October 26 2023 - 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand's NZX50 fell by 2.51pc and the ASX200 finished on Friday down 2.13pc over the week. Picture via Shutterstock
New Zealand's NZX50 fell by 2.51pc and the ASX200 finished on Friday down 2.13pc over the week. Picture via Shutterstock

Asset markets struggled last week with all major international indices losing value.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.