Raider wheat a Duri Ag Bureau winner

By Simon Chamberlain
October 28 2023 - 5:00am
A crop of Raider wheat with a potential yield of 5.76 tonnes a hectare grown by Gareth Rogers, Dursley, Bithramere has been judged the winner of the Duri Ag Bureau's annual wheat competition.

