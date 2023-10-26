Tender called for lease of Casino's NRLX saleyards

Richmond Valley Council has issued a tender for the lease of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange (NRLX) at Casino.
The move follows a unanimous vote by council to secure a long-term lease for its regional saleyards, which have been in hiatus since the end of June.
A new saleyards operator is expected to appointed in December with the facility in operation from early 2024.
Livestock agents that sell through NRLX have been at loggerheads with Richmond Valley Council after its decision to change the fee structure for sale cattle from $1/head to 0.2 per cent of gross revenue.
Agents agents argued that change would effectively see $2 charged on the sale of a $1000 animal, double the previous fee.
No agency has signed the RVC's 2023-26 licence agreement for NRLX meaning no regular cattle sales held been held at the facility.
Marketing agent Chris Holgar from JLL Agribusiness said NRLX was a turnkey selling facility, with all plant and equipment available.
"Having undergone more than $15 million worth of investment in recent years, NRLX has been maintained to the highest standards of efficiency," Mr Holgar said.
"These enhance its exceptional location, with a diverse catchment stretching across southern Queensland, western NSW, New England and the coastal regions.
"As the second-largest facility of its kind in NSW, NRLX plays a critical role in supporting the livestock industry, with a broad cross-section of customers, from large regional operators to lifestyle farmers across coastal hinterland areas.
"It's an incredible opportunity for the right operator in a sector which has been undergoing significant consolidation."
NRLX is a significant contributor to the local and regional economy.
In 2021-22, the facility handled more than 10 per cent of the saleyards cattle in NSW and, in the last three years, handled more than $495 million in livestock sales.
The tender is for a five year lease of NRLX with a further five year option.
The tender closes with JLL Agribusiness on November 30.
Contact Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, or Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, JLL Agribusiness.
