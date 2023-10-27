The Land
Home/Markets

Wodonga steers to $1120

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
October 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corcoran Parker agent Nick Houston and Andrew Cummings, Walwa, who sold 345 Angus weaners. The top pen of 380kg steers sold for $1000 and the top heifers, 286kg, made $580. Photo supplied by Corcoran Parker.
Corcoran Parker agent Nick Houston and Andrew Cummings, Walwa, who sold 345 Angus weaners. The top pen of 380kg steers sold for $1000 and the top heifers, 286kg, made $580. Photo supplied by Corcoran Parker.

Prices bounced back at Wodonga on Thursday where steers sold to a top of $1150.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.