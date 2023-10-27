Prices bounced back at Wodonga on Thursday where steers sold to a top of $1150.
About 1720 cattle were yarded which Corcoran Parker agent Leigh McEvoy said were good quality with a bit more weight.
Mr McEvoy said prices were up about $80 to $100 for steers and $50 in the heifers portion.
"It was a bit brighter with a few more new buyers," he said.
"Mostly restockers coming back into the market."
Steers weighing less than 280 kilograms typically sold for $340 to $790.
Steers in the 280kg to 400kg weight range mostly made $690 to $1000 and steers more than 400kg sold for $710 to $1120.
Heifers weighing less than 280kg typically sold for $270 to $480.
Heifers in the 280kg to 400kg weight range mostly made $430 to $720 and heifers more than 400kg sold for $740 to $970.
Cows with calves sold for $550 to $1300.
Andrew and Sara Cummings, Walwa, sold 345 Angus weaners including 49 steers, 380kg, for $1000 and another 24, 391kg, for $990.
John and Therese Wright, Sandy Creek, sold 22 Hereford steers, 425kg, for $1020.
A pen of 10 Angus steers, 329kg, from KL and PM Proctor, Leneva, sold for $860.
David Cook, Bullioh, sold 26 Angus steers, 280kg, for $790.
In the heifers GE and EL Fisher, Browns Plains, sold 13 Angus heifers, 402kg, for $970.
The sale was conducted by Corcoran Parker, Brian Unthank Rural, Peter Ruaro Livestock - Rodwells and Schubert Boers.
