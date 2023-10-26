The market for better-bred cattle was firm to $30 a head stronger at the Gooch Agencies fortnightly Gloucester store sale.
Gooch Agencies principal, James Gooch, said with only 370 head yarded, prices for plainer-conditioned calves slipped $20/hd to $40/hd compared to the previous sale.
Mr Gooch said many landholders in the district had been given some heart with rain falls on Thursday between 15 and 20mm in parts of the region and still drizzling.
Prices for older steers ranged from $580/hd to $950/hd, while yearling steers were priced from $500 to $790/hd. Weaner steers were priced between $250/hd to $575/hd, while heifer weaners sold from $150/hd to $410/hd
Girvan district producer John Parker sold Angus bullocks for $950/hd, and the buyer was Jim Fowler of Wauchope.
Coonawarra Cattle Company, Bundook, sold Brangus cross steer yearlings for $790, with the Farley family, Stroud, the buyers.
Donnelly and Lark of Krambach sold Angus steer weaners to a top of $575 to PM Brock and JJ Friend of Coolongolook.
Buyers attended from Wauchope, Casino, Queensland, Dubbo and the Hunter Valley.
