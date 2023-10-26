The Land
Better bred cattle lift up to $30 a head at Gloucester

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
Gooch Agencies principal, James Gooch, said prices for plainer-conditioned calves slipped $20/hd to $40/hd compared to the previous sale. File picture by Simon Chamberlain
The market for better-bred cattle was firm to $30 a head stronger at the Gooch Agencies fortnightly Gloucester store sale.

