The Land
Home/News

Grathlyn Merino and Lynford Poll Merino sell rams to three states

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
October 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Wilson, Nutrien, Dubbo, Andrew Rayner, Grathlyn and Lynford and John Settree, Nutrien, Dubbo, with the top priced ram, which sold for $2600. Picture by Elka Devney
Brad Wilson, Nutrien, Dubbo, Andrew Rayner, Grathlyn and Lynford and John Settree, Nutrien, Dubbo, with the top priced ram, which sold for $2600. Picture by Elka Devney

Rams sold to three states at the Grathlyn Merino and Lynford Poll Merino on property sale near Hargraves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.