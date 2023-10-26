Rams sold to three states at the Grathlyn Merino and Lynford Poll Merino on property sale near Hargraves.
Buyers sought rams with bright white and superfine wool.
Overall Grathlyn sold 19/32 Merino rams to a top price of $2600, while Lynford sold 6/8 Poll Merino rams to a top price of $2500. The sale achieved an average price of $1424.
K and M Havsler, Hawkesdale, Victoria, purchased the sale-topper Grathlyn Pink 364 for $2600.
Son of Grathlyn Josh, the September 2021 drop ram had a 16.5-micron fibre diameter, coefficient of variation of 13.5 per cent and comfort factor of 100pc.
The Havsler family also purchased Grathlyn Red 98, son of Grathlyn 16-51, for $2500.
Nutrien stud stock Merino specialists, Brad Wilson, Dubbo, said the buyers sought rams with a large frame, style, and bright white traditional wool type.
The top-priced polled ram, Lynford 21-106, was purchased by BD Blieschke, Melrose, SA.
Sired by Bonooke, the August 2021 drop ram had a 17.7-micron fibre diameter, comfort factor of 99.7pc and a coefficient of variation of 17pc.
Volume buyer, Mont Waters, Beltana, Ournie, purchased five rams to a top price of $2000 twice, to average $1520.
Mr Waters has purchased rams from the Rayner family for several years and said the rams perform well on his country
"I looked for micron and a traditional superfine wool style when selecting the rams," he said.
"They're well suited to my climate and I prefer their larger frame.
"The rams will go out for joining during April, we run about 3000 head."
Grathlyn and Lynford stud principal Andrew Rayner said the sale results were as expected however was pleased to see rams sell to return clients in three states.
GS and PK Murray, Laggan, purchased two rams for $1800 each.
Glenroy Pastoral Co, Glenroy, Pyramul, purchased three rams to a top price of $1600 to average $1400.
Heat Grazing, Yass, purchased four rams to a top price of $1200 three times.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien, Mudgee, with John Settree, Nutrien, Dubbo as auctioneer.
