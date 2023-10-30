The Land
Tourism adds another arrow to the quiver

By Newsroom
October 30 2023 - 4:30pm
Sowing the Seeds of Innovation, an agritourism forum, will incentivise and motivate those who want to "get off the ground" with their existing or potential tourism project, offering the chance to meet with key figures in the agritourism industry.

