To help attendees tap into the agritourism industry, guests at the forum will include Rose Wright - director and founder of Regionality Australia; Carl Solomon - Destination Marketing Store; Nicole McNaughton - CEO of Food + Agribusiness Network Sunshine Coast; and Holly Goodman - Rural Advocate, Small Business Champion and Content Creator. Craig Carter from Accountable Agriculture and existing members of The Plains Inc., including Tania Hartigan, manager of Art Shack @ Wilgabah and Clare Lee, manager of agritourism at Windy Station Woolshed and chair of The Plains Inc., will speak to agritourism and its implementation in their unique businesses.