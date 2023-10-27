It was a solid result at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange Yass on Friday where steers sold to a top of $795 a head.
A total of 570 cattle were yarded and Elders agent Ben Seaman said it was a successful sale.
"The way the season is going here it could have been a lot tougher," he said.
Mr Seaman said the sale was respectful on mostly coloured cattle and black steers sold to strong competition, making 200 cents a kilogram to 250c/kg on the lighter end.
He said the lighter heifers weighing up to 200kg sold well, making up to 200c/kg.
Steers weighing less than 280kg typically sold for $450 to $680 and steers to 330kg mostly made $560 to $740 while heavier steers sold up to $795.
Heifers weighing less than 330kg sold for $295 to $495 and heavier heifers made $500 to $705.
Cows with calves sold for $600 to $1000.
The best presented pen of steers went to Bulloch Holdings, Braidwood, for their pen of 21 Angus steers, 319kg, sold for $700.
The same vendor sold another 28 Angus steers, 261kg, for $665 and five Angus/Speckle Park steers, 242kg, for $470.
Christine Sheehan, sold 15 black baldy steers, 395kg, for $795 and Melissa Baker, Fullerton, sold 10 Angus steers, 334kg, for $740.
Simon Clowes, Fullerton, 10 Angus steers, 358kg, for $720.
The best presented pen of heifers went to Brian Blundell, Uriarra, for 11 Angus heifers, 337kg, sold for $620.
Ardrossan Nurseries, Batlow, sold 21 black baldy heifers, 342kg, for $500, and another 19 black baldy heifers, 327kg, for $475.
The best presented pen of cows went to Seargeant Pastoral, for a pen of 17 Hereford cows with 19 calves sold for $1000.
Mr Seaman said cattle went mostly local, except for one buyer from Victoria.
