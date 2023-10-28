The Land
Barraba cows and calves to $1070 at Tamworth store sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated October 30 2023 - 11:03am, first published October 29 2023 - 5:00am
Cows and calves topped at prices between $1060 and $1090 at the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association fortnightly store sale, with pens of better quality steers and heifers selling to a dearer trend.

