Majority of the 500 head of cattle yarded at the Forbes store sale on Friday will head south, with a few pens set to stay in the Central West.
Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co agent Luke Whitty said the market performed better than expected as cows with calves topped the sale at $1620.
"It was a fair sale in the current conditions, however the cattle yarded sold to pretty good competition," he said.
"We haven't seen cows with calves over $1500 for some time, so it was nice to see.
"There was a good crowd of active buyers with strong support from locals and people in the north, south and Tablelands.
"Buyer confidence was up as some steers and heifers sold $50 up compared to the last sale.
"The majority of the cattle went to the east or south where there is a blanket of feed, it was great to have their competition."
Steers weighing less than 280 kilograms sold from $260 to $575, while steers to 330kg attracted bids from $620 to $655 while heavier steers up to $710.
Heifers weighing less than 330kg sold for $300 to $400 while heavier heifers made $510 to $700.
Cows with calves sold for $620 to $1620.
A single pen of two Murray Grey pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows, 543kg, four to seven years, and tested to a Simmental bull made $870.
Tim and Sarah Delange, Eugowra, sold 12 Angus cows with 12 one to three month calves at foot, 733kg, by Reiland Angus bulls to top the sale at $1620.
The same vendor also sold four Santa cross Hereford cows with four one to three month calves at foot, 624kg, for $1300.
Robert and Anne Senior, Kilarney, Brewarrina, sold 19 Angus cows with calves, 454kg, in fresh store condition for $760 and a pen of 12 Hereford cross Droughtmaster cows with calves, 328kg, for $620.
Glenarah Rural, Wanaaring, sold ten Angus steers, 277kg, for $520 and 15 lighter Angus steers, 236kg, for $470.
A pen of 15 Angus steers, 333kg, sold on account of Woodlands, Tottenham, and topped the steers at $700.
The same vendor also sold five Angus cross Simmential steers, 12 to 15 months, 357kg, for $700.
Colin and Annita Grabham, Condobolin, sold six Murray Grey cross Fleckvieh steers, 10 to 12 months, 323kg, for $620.
Grace Ranger, Bogan Gate, sold five Angus steers, 10 to 11 months, 330kg, for $680 and a pen of five Angus heifers, 10 to 11 months, 346kg for $550.
The sale was conducted by the Forbes Livestock Selling Agents Association.
