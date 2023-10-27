The Land
Forbes store sale sees strong buyer competition

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
October 27 2023 - 6:00pm
Brendon White, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co, Condobolin, with the top-priced pen of 12 Angus cows with calves, 733kg, which sold for $1620. Picture by Elka Devney
Majority of the 500 head of cattle yarded at the Forbes store sale on Friday will head south, with a few pens set to stay in the Central West.

