Thalabah Merino Stud's offering of 70 Merino and Poll Merino rams reached a top of $5500 and an average of $1837 at its on-property sale on Friday.
Overall, 57 of 70 rams sold, with a further three selling at the conclusion of the auction.
The top-priced ram sold for $5500 and was purchased by repeat buyers, the McGeechan family, Binda, as part of a draft of three that averaged $4416.
The June 2022 drop ram is a son of TH Nelson, the lead ram in the 2021 RAS Stonehaven Cup winning team at Sydney Royal.
The 86 kilogram ram measured a 17.4-micron fleece, 2.8 standard deviation, 16.3 per cent coefficient of variation, and 99.7pc comfort factor, while his scan results indicated a 36.5-centimetre eye muscle depth.
Charlie McGeechan said the ram would be used over Bogo Merino ewes.
"I liked him for his wool micron, structure and genetics," Mr McGeechan said.
"Our family has purchased rams from Thalabah for the last four years at the stud's annual sale."
The McGeechan family also purchased the second top-priced ram for $5000.
The June 2022 drop ram, by TH RP Syn, measured an 18.6-micron fleece, 3.2 standard deviation, 17.1 per cent coefficient of variation, and a 99.7 comfort factor.
The volume buyer on the day was Karoopa Partnership, Crowther, which secured six rams for an average of $1083.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien, Crookwell, with Rick Power as auctioneer, and interfaced with Elite Livestock Auctions.
