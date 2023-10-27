The Land
Thalabah Merino rams sell to $5500, average $1837

Hayley Warden
October 27 2023 - 8:00pm
October 27 2023 - 8:00pm
Thalabah Merino Stud's offering of 70 Merino and Poll Merino rams reached a top of $5500 and an average of $1837 at its on-property sale on Friday.

