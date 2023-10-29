The Land
Calrossy Anglican School's Bonanza

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
October 29 2023 - 2:10pm
A purebred black Limousin steer called Edward, weighing 532 kilograms and prepared by Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, has been judged the grand champion led animal at the Waverley Station Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza.

