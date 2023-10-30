The Land
Southern Pigmy Perch released into Oolong Creek

October 30 2023 - 4:00pm
Landholders along the Oolong Creek, near Dalton, Janelle and Susan Medway, releasing Southern Pigmy Perch. Photo: Paul Suttor, OzFish Unlimited.
As the name suggests, Southern pygmy perch are small in stature but they are in danger of disappearing altogether so OzFish Unlimited and Landcare NSW are embarking on a collaborative project to help restore their numbers.

