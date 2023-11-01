Gunnedah students from St Mary's College dominated the intercollegiate meat judging competition at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza with the overall champion team. Two of the St Mary's students shared equal honours for champion individuals.
St Mary's team of Marney Jones, Katie Eveleigh, Madison McDonald and Peter McCormack swept before them at the JBS's Scone abattoir judging.
The team's supervisor, Lachlan James, said the foursome had clocked up some impressive wins, including taking the championship at the same event in 2022. They were also the champion team at Wingham Beef Week earlier in the year and snared the Queensland champion team title.
Runners-up to the St Mary's team were the Cultivate Ag team from Kempsey. The team included Alice McNee, Phoebe Southwell, Sophie Whitbread and Eden Kaminski.
St Mary's College was the champion team in the retail cuts and primal ID class with St Joseph's High School, Aberdeen's Coleman Cartwright, Caylie Edward, Lilly Hollis and James Sutcliffe, the runner-up team.
Marney and Katie were also equal-first in the retail cuts and primal ID class. Teammates, Peter and Madison were third and fourth, while Cartwright Coleman, St Joseph's High School, Aberdeen, was placed fifth.
Cultivate Ag managed to turn the tables on St Mary's College in the beef judging section. Alice McNee and Phoebe Southwell scored 280 out of 300 points to tie for equal first place. St Mary's College's Katie Eveleigh was placed third, and Marney Jones was in fourth place. Sophie Whitbread from Cultivate Ag was fifth.
However, the team beef judging award went to St Mary's College.
The overall individual awards went to the five St Mary's College team students. Marnie Jones and Katie Eveleigh were equal first, scoring an impressive 428/450 points each. Peter McCormack was in third place, Madison McDonald in fourth, and Rylee Mitchell in fifth.
