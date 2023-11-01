The Land
Gunnedah's St Mary's College take beef judging crown

By Simon Chamberlain
November 1 2023 - 7:00pm
Gunnedah students from St Mary's College dominated the intercollegiate meat judging competition at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza with the overall champion team. Two of the St Mary's students shared equal honours for champion individuals.

